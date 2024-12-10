KUCHING, Dec 10 — A pedestrian was killed in a suspected hit-and-run at Jalan Setia Raja here at around 4.30am yesterday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the man is believed to have been hit by an unidentified vehicle, with the type and registration number unknown.

“The victim, a man whose personal details remain unknown, is estimated to be in his 30s.

“As a result of the accident, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical officer from Sarawak General Hospital at 4.45am on the same day,” said Mohd Farhan in a statement yesterday.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

The section provides imprisonment of between five to 10 years, along with a fine between and RM20,000 and RM50,000, upon conviction.

He urged any witnesses to the accident to come forward and provide information to assist in the investigation.

“Anyone who has lost a family member is also encouraged to contact Traffic Investigation Officer Insp Charlie Aloysius at 014-8682068 or 082-259900 or visit the nearest police station.”

Mohd Farhan reminded road users to always exercise caution while driving and to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to ensure their safety and that of others, ensuring everyone reaches their destination safely. — The Borneo Post