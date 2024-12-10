KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Floods have struck Pahang and Terengganu again, while the number of evacuees in Perak has slightly decreased.

However, Negeri Sembilan and Johor recorded a rise in flood victims this morning.

In PAHANG, the Maran District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) Secretariat said that four temporary relief centres (PPS) were opened early this morning, housing 52 victims (12 families) from Kampung Ulu Luit, Kampung Luit, Kampung Bukit Kuin and Kampung Paya Chedong.

“The Maran JPBD received information about the flood at 10.15 pm, and all related agencies were activated. Evacuation efforts for affected residents to PPS are ongoing.

“The police, Civil Defence Force, Social Welfare Department and Fire and Rescue Department are on-site to monitor the situation and provide essential relief supplies to affected families,” it said in a statement.

In TERENGGANU, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat reported that continuous heavy rain since yesterday afternoon caused 739 victims from 189 families in Kemaman to be relocated to eight PPS, which began operations at 10 pm.

The PPS are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Baru, Kerteh; Balai Jawatankuasa Pembangunan dan Keselamatan Kampung (JPKK) Beris Nenas; Balai Raya Kampung Gelugor, SK Pengkalan Ranggon, SK Kemasik; Dewan Sivik Pengkalan Cicar Bukit Kuang; Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Banggol and Balai Raya JPKK Meraga Beris.

The committee advised residents, especially those in high-risk areas, to remain vigilant and follow instructions from authorities as heavy rain persists in several areas.

In PERAK, the number of evacuees decreased slightly to 106 people from 35 families in three PPS in the Kinta and Perak Tengah districts, compared to 112 people last night.

Currently, 72 victims from 24 families are housed in two PPS, namely Tanjung Tualang Multipurpose Hall and SK St Paul in Kinta, while Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Teluk Kepayang, Bota in Perak Tengah shelters 34 victims from 11 families.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms and rain in all 12 districts in Perak this afternoon and evening.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal reported an increase in evacuees to 239 from 65 families across three PPS in Tampin, compared to 129 people last night.

In JOHOR, floods have returned to Tangkak, increasing the number of evacuees to 166 people from 43 families as of 8 am, up from 101 people last night.

JPBN chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said a new PPS was opened at SK Simpang Lima Darat last night, accommodating 65 victims from 15 families. In Segamat, 101 victims from 28 families are currently taking shelter in three PPS.

Azmi added that three rivers have exceeded the danger level, namely Sungai Muar at Kampung Tekam Jetty, Segamat; Sungai Tangkak at Kampung Seri Ma’amor, Tangkak; and Sungai Paya Dato in Mersing.

Weather conditions in Johor Bahru, Pontian, Kluang and Kota Tinggi were clear this morning, while Muar, Mersing, Batu Pahat, Tangkak and Kulai were overcast, with rain expected in Segamat.

Meanwhile, the number of evacuees in MELAKA remains unchanged at 11 people from four families, all housed at SK Seri Mendapat PPS in Jasin, according to the JPBN. — Bernama