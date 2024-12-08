KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The auction of assets belonging to cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, better known as Vida, has been deferred to January 8, 2024.

Both Vida’s lawyer Adnan Seman and the claimant’s counsel Samir Zainal confirmed the postponement, which was initially set to take place tomorrow, in a report by Harian Metro.

Samir told the Malay daily, “It was postponed due to an application from Vida Beauty Sdn Bhd, claiming the property belongs to the company.”

"I need to contact my client tomorrow to discuss whether they want to appeal or take other steps," he added.

Last month, the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered the seizure of various items from Vida’s property due to her failure to pay RM1.06 million to Ah Design Communication Sdn Bhd, a contractor that renovated one of her factories in Shah Alam.

Among the seized assets were two Toyota Vellfires, a Toyota Grand Hiace, and a BMW X7.

However, reports noted that the authorities could not access Vida’s bedroom as it was locked.

The court had granted the contractor’s application for a writ of seizure and sale following Vida’s failure to settle the debt incurred in 2018.

The seizure, carried out on November 25 at her house in Meru, Ipoh, took about four hours.