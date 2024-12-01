LONDON, Dec 1 — It seems that Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, aka Datuk Vida, is no stranger to drama — and her latest London adventure is no exception.

The Sun reported that the cosmetics mogul recently shared a TikTok video recounting how she got, quite literally, taken for a ride during a short rickshaw ride around the city.

In the video, titled “DSV kena scam di London”, which has racked up nearly 950,000 views, Vida begins the ride happily dancing to Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas.

As the ride continued, she noticed she was the only passenger, with pedestrians watching her curiously.

"I started to wonder why no one else was on it. Everyone was staring at me, probably thinking, ‘What’s she doing on that thing?’" she said in her video.

At the end of the ride, she was handed a staggering bill of £235 (RM1,330), which left her bewildered.

“He just randomly set the price. There's no way the price is like that,” she said, visibly upset.

Netizens couldn’t resist commenting, with some suggesting she should have gone to Melaka for a more affordable rickshaw experience, while others pointed out that the price was equivalent to a flight ticket.

One user, Samaroon Taib, advised, “Tanya dulu sebelum naik. Kalau tak da duit. (Ask first before getting on. If you don’t have money.)”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Vida failed to pay a debt of RM1,060,285 for the renovation of her factory in Shah Alam, Selangor, which was converted into a studio in 2018.

Four of her luxury cars — a Vellfire, Toyota Grand Hiace, and BMW X7 — were also seized, along with all the items inside the house, including flowerpots.