SHAH ALAM, Nov 27 — Well-known cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Vida has claimed that while the plaintiff had a court order to seize her assets, they lacked another important document, the warrant to enter her house.

Vida, whose real name is Hasmiza Othman, explained that the plaintiff gained access to her property due to cooperation from her staff, but she was unaware of this at the time.

“Because it was ex parte (one-sided) without my presence, they were able to obtain the judgment. I only found out about the house seizure on the day it happened.

“My staff could not contact me as I was travelling abroad, so they made the decision themselves and informed me about the seizure.

“The order to seize the goods was there, but the entry warrant was not. However, due to the cooperation of my staff...something I was unaware of...the plaintiffs were allowed entry,” she said in the video.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Vida failed to pay a debt of RM1,060,285 for the renovation of her factory in Shah Alam, Selangor, which was converted into a studio in 2018.

Four of her luxury cars — a Vellfire, Toyota Grand Hiace, and BMW X7 — were also seized, along with all the items inside the house.

However, the plaintiff’s team was only allowed entry around 10.30 am, after Vida’s staff arrived at the scene.

According to Sinar Harian, the Ipoh High Court issued a judgment on October 29 last year, ordering Vida to settle her debt. The singer of “Ku Ikhlaskan” now has until December 9 to settle the remaining debt, or her assets may be auctioned off.

Given the wide media coverage, Vida stated that the matter would be fully handed over to her lawyers.

“I feel that netizens are smart and they know the story. I will not avoid paying what I owe. Entrepreneurs cannot have debts, insya-Allah, I leave this matter to my lawyers. Please pray that I remain strong and successful, as every trial has lessons,” Vida concluded.