PETALING JAYA, Nov 28 — From luxury cars to a Kawai piano, 727 items belonging to controversial businesswoman Datuk Seri Vida have been seized and earmarked for auction to settle a debt of RM1,060,285 owed to Ah Design Communication.

According to mStar news portal the items, seized from her Meru Heights bungalow last Monday (Nov 25), include three Toyota Vellfires, a BMW, a PlayStation 5, a Nintendo Switch, gaming tables, a treadmill, chandeliers, sofas, and dozens of flowerpots, according to a report by mStar today.

The report said that the seizure, which lasted five hours, was overseen by police and witnessed by the plaintiff, Mohammad Taufik Kamarul, and his lawyer, Samir Zainal.

Vida, whose real name is Hasmiza Othman, was reportedly overseas during the operation, which involved a thorough inspection of her home to identify items of value suitable for auction.

The auction will proceed if Vida fails to settle the debt within 14 days, mStar reported

On Tuesday, Vida claimed that while the plaintiff had a court order to seize her assets, they lacked another important document, the warrant to enter her house.

Vida explained that the plaintiff gained access to her property due to cooperation from her staff, but she was unaware of this at the time.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Vida failed to pay a debt of RM1,060,285 for the renovation of her factory in Shah Alam, Selangor, which was converted into a studio in 2018.

Four of her luxury cars — a Vellfire, Toyota Grand Hiace, and BMW X7 — were also seized, along with all the items inside the house.