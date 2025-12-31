KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Former culture, arts and tourism minister Tan Sri Abdul Kadir Sheikh Fadzir is set to give his testimony at the High Court here on January 6 in a defamation case against influencer and businessman Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the 78-year-old former Umno leader claims Aliff’s social media posts in July 2023 alleging that Kadir owed him “tens of millions of ringgit” have seriously tarnished his reputation.

Aliff had reportedly suggested on Instagram that, as a former minister, Kadir was wealthy enough to settle the debt but was avoiding him, without revealing why the money was borrowed.

The post included a photo of Kadir and invited comments from viewers.

Kadir’s legal team argues that Aliff’s statements, which were also shared across other websites and social media platforms, were published deliberately, recklessly and carelessly, causing him considerable distress, embarrassment and public scandal.

He emphasised that during his tenure as minister from 1996 to 2004, he gained national and international recognition for promoting Malaysia as a tourist destination.

Kadir currently has interests in the hospitality sector, including several island resorts, and denies owing any money to Aliff.

The claim, filed two years ago by law firm S Ravichandaran & Anuar, seeks general damages, an injunction to stop further publication of the alleged defamatory statements, and a public apology from Aliff across all his media platforms.

Aliff, through legal firm Hasshahari & Partners, filed his defence on October 25, 2023, citing justification.

He claims Kadir was personally involved in a joint venture via two companies in 2018 — Buckhingham By-The-Sea Sdn Bhd and Pembangunan Utara Baru Sdn Bhd — and that Aliff had invested RM30 million, with Kadir providing a personal guarantee for repayment, including profits and interest.

The hearing, before Justice Roslan Mat Nor, will see Kadir as the sole witness for the plaintiff, while Aliff and his wife are expected to testify for the defence.