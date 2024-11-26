KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Cosmetics tycoon Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman or as she is popularly known, Datuk Vida, responded to news of her house and assets being seized over an unpaid debt.

Yesterday, the Star reported that Vida’s house as well as four cars and items inside her house sealed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court due to failure to repay a RM1,060,285 debt to a subcontractor.

The debt was incurred from construction work to renovate her factory into a studio, with the High Court having issued a judgement on October 29 last year for Vida to repay.

According to Vida’s staff she is currently overseas.

In her Instagram post, Vida said she was taking the matter seriously and had hired a lawyer to advise her on the best way to handle the situation.

She also said that she was grateful for the support she received and asked that she be given time to sort out the matter in a calm and professional manner.