KUCHING, Dec 7 — Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak has pledged its full cooperation with authorities in the investigation of a bribery case involving a company director and a civil servant in the state.

JKR Sarawak director Cassidy Morris confirmed the department’s awareness of the case and emphasised its commitment to supporting the investigation.

“We are committed to ensuring the matter is addressed appropriately,” he said during a media event hosted by JKR Sarawak today.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) recently arrested a company director with the title ‘Datuk’ and a civil servant on suspicion of corruption in return for securing construction projects in Sarawak worth about RM250 million.

According to sources from MACC, the two individuals, aged between 40 and 50, were remanded for five days starting Thursday after an application at the Kuching Magistrate’s Court.

They are suspected of conspiring to enable several companies to secure construction projects awarded by a district public works office in Sarawak.

When asked whether the incident had affected the project in question, Cassidy declined to comment.

“I am unable to provide further remarks at this stage. As mentioned, we will leave it to the relevant authorities to manage the investigation,” he said. — The Borneo Post