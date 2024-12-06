KLANG, Dec 6 — Celebrity preacher Azman Syah Alias was today sentenced to 14 months in prison by the Magistrate’s Court here after he pleaded guilty to committing gross indecency against a teenage boy two years ago.

Magistrate Amirul Asyraf Abd Rasid handed down the sentence on the 43-year-old preacher, also known as PU Azman, 43, after the court was informed that his representation to the Attorney General’s Chamber to change his plea was accepted.

He was ordered to serve the jail sentence today.

Azman Syah submitted the representation last October.

According to the charge, framed under Section 377D of the Penal Code, he was alleged to have committed gross indecency against the boy, aged 18, at a house in Jalan Sungai Bertek, here at 9.15 pm on June 10, 2022.

It provides a prison sentence of up to two years upon conviction.

During mitigation, lawyer Fahmi Adilah, representing Azman Syah, told the court that the guilty plea by his client was motivated by the factor of remorse and regret for the act and he also promised to be a good and useful citizen.

“My client also apologises to the complainant (victim) and the Malaysian government, especially the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) as well as this honourable court for the time taken for the trial,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Rasyidah Murni Adzmi, who appeared with deputy public prosecutor Nadia Syuhada Rosli, insisted that as a celebrity preacher, such an act should not happen.

The guilty plea is not a factor that should be taken into account by the court to give a ‘discount’ on the sentence, she said.

Azman Syah is currently serving a 24-year prison sentence handed down by the Klang Sessions Court after he was found guilty on two charges of physical sexual assault against a 17-year-old boy.

He was also ordered to be given two strokes of the cane. — Bernama