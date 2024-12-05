Flood situation improves nationwide, evacuees drop to 52,596 across seven states

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The number of flood victims in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Perak, Melaka and Pahang has continued to decrease as of 8 pm today, while Johor recorded a slight increase in evacuees at relief centres (PPS).

The number of victims in the seven flood-affected states has dropped to 52,596, from 57,980 earlier this evening. The death toll remains unchanged at seven.

In KELANTAN, the number of evacuees has dropped to 36,434 at 91 PPS tonight, down from 39,757 earlier today.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal, Tumpat recorded the highest number of victims at 19,231, followed by Pasir Mas (16,759), Kota Bharu (403), and Bachok (41).

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s infobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported that only two major rivers in the state remained above the danger level, but both were showing a downward trend. The two rivers are Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang at 9.43 metres (m) and Sungai Golok in Tumpat at 3.62m.

The flood condition in TERENGGANU is improving, with 9,315 evacuees at 32 PPS as of 8 pm, a decrease from 10,870 earlier in the day.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBN) reported that there were 5,330 evacuees in Kuala Nerus, followed by Dungun (2,060), Kuala Terengganu (1,747), Setiu (95), Marang (50), and Hulu Terengganu (33).

In KEDAH, the number of flood victims dropped to 5,428 people at 8 pm, down from 5,815 people earlier today.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the evacuees were now at 26 PPS, with Kota Setar having the highest number at 3,782, followed by Kubang Pasu (1,226) and Pokok Sena (420).

In PERAK, the State JPBN in a statement reported that the number of evacuees had decreased to 172 people tonight, compared to 282 earlier.

According to the statement, there were 102 evacuees at three PPS in Kinta and 70 victims at two PPS in Perak Tengah.

“The PPS at Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak in Hilir Perak was closed at 4.30 pm after floodwaters receded, allowing all evacuees to return home,” the statement read.

In MELAKA, the number of flood victims slightly decreased to 162 people at 8 pm compared to 172 earlier, according to the Melaka JPBN.

It said in a statement that a total of 109 evacuees from 27 families were sheltered at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Penghulu, while 53 evacuees from 15 families were at SK Seri Mendapat, both in the Jasin district.

In PAHANG, according to the JKM InfoBencana application, the number of flood victims had dropped to 51 people as of 8 pm, compared to 55 earlier. However, Maran has become the latest district to be hit by flood, after Temerloh and Bera, bringing the total number of active PPS to four - two in Temerloh and one each in Bera and Maran.

In JOHOR , the number of flood victims rose slightly to 1,034 people as of 8 pm, compared to 1,029 earlier in the day.

