KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching expressed the ministry’s commitment to supporting content creators in today’s digital age by introducing a variety of courses and workshops through the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR).

The institute offers programmes on TikTok content creation and podcast production, among others, to empower creators to produce educational, inspiring, and positive content for society.

“The Communications Ministry consistently supports and encourages the production of beneficial creative content on digital platforms through various initiatives that address the challenges and opportunities of the digital era,” she told Parliament today.

The “Effective Content Creator on TikTok” course was held on September 26 and 27, 2024, while the Podcast Production course took place on May 23 and 24, 2024.

In collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (FINAS) and the Malaysian Creative Youth Organisation, IPPTAR also organised the Youth Content Maker Lab Workshop to expose Malaysian youth to the process of creating digital content.

“The workshop covers idea development, creativity, video production, and marketing, providing opportunities for Malaysian youth to turn digital content creation into a career,” she said.

Through Budget 2025, FINAS was allocated RM30 million for a Youth Creative Community programme aimed at increasing the number of creative content creators, particularly in film.

Teo was responding to a question from retired naval officer Komander Nordin Ahmad Ismail (PN-Lumut).