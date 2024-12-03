KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that no country in the world possesses the technology to prevent floods, including China, the United States and Europe.

He also admitted that the RM15 billion project to mitigate floods all over peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak was not enough.

“This question is indeed important but complicated to answer, because no country can ensure prevention, with the technological sophistication in China, the United States and Europe, it still cannot be controlled.

“The study by Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) was to build high walls by the beach and it will take time and hopefully when the economy is stronger, after the flood mitigation (project), we have no choice but to head towards that direction,” the prime minister told parliament this morning.

Anwar was referring to a study by Jica in the 1990s which would use up RM10 billion to mitigate floods. However, he noted that the project would cost up to RM20 billion today.

He also said that the rain this year was more than expected, according to reports by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Meanwhile, the prime minister assured that basic and urgent needs such as food, water, and fixing roads will be the government’s priority, responding to Mumtaz Md Nawi’s (PN-Tumpat) supplementary question.

As aid is only given to victims at temporary relief centres, Anwar admitted that other victims may be left out. However, the government still considers giving aid especially if there are special appeals.

Replying to Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isas’ (BN-Tampin) supplementary question, he reasoned that the government’s policy of giving aid at relief centres was necessary to create a census.

The government may also provide compensation for flash flood victims who lost their livestock or other facilities in their homes through the Social Welfare Department.

“The government will still give consideration, but it cannot be immediate because it has to follow the process and records,” Anwar cautioned.

In an effort to mitigate floods, the Integrated River Basin Development Project (PLSB) at Sungai Kelantan is almost complete.

Phase 1, covering Kota Baru, Tumpat, Tanah Merah, Machang and Kuala Krai is 98 per cent complete with an expected completion date sometime in January or February 2025.

Phase 2, covering Kota Bharu which just started this year is 4 per cent complete.

Other flood mitigation projects in Kelantan are also in progress.

Phase 1, covering Tumpat and part of Pasir Mas is 70 per cent complete, with an expected completion date in early 2026.

Phase 2, covering Rantau Panjang and part of Pasir Mas is being requested to be expedited.

Phase 3, covering Tumpat, Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas and Jeli is 4 per cent complete.

In Terengganu, three flood mitigation projects have been completed in Sungai Besut (Phase 1), Gong Kiat and Guntung Luar, Setiu.

In Kemasik, the project is 91.8 per cent complete and will operate fully by the end of January next year and the projects that just took off were in Sungai Tepoh, Benggol Air Lilih, Bukit Puteri and Bukit Payung.