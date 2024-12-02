ARAU, Dec 2 — Approximately 4,300 hectares of paddy fields in Perlis are estimated to have been affected by flooding, involving areas within and outside the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) region.

State Agriculture, Plantation and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Razali Saad said the full extent of the damage to the paddy fields would be determined after a comprehensive survey.

“My team has inspected several affected paddy fields and identified the issues faced by the farmers. I have instructed Mada to assess the need for mobile pumps to provide immediate assistance to the affected farmers,” he told reporters.

Razali said that besides Mada, the state’s Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID) also has mobile pumps that could help resolve the problem of water accumulation in flooded paddy fields. Together, Mada and DID have nearly 30 mobile pumps available.

He further said that immediate action had been taken to address the drainage pipes that hindered the water flow to canals, which led to flooding in several areas, including Kampung Bakong, Kubang Gajah, Jejawi, Alor Banat and Pulau Lincai.

“Regarding the drainage pipes, we have instructed the Public Works Department to direct contractors to remove them,” he said.

Continuous rainfall in Perlis last Tuesday caused flooding in several areas in Arau, Padang Besar and Kangar, prompting the opening of four temporary relief centres. Three of these centres were closed yesterday and the day before. — Bernama