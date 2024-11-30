KUCHING, Nov 30 — Representatives from Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Metro) visited the offices of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Sarawak Integrity and Ombudsman Unit (Unions) on Thursday.

In a statement, Sarawak Metro said these courtesy calls were a follow-up after inviting these two agencies to witness its upcoming audit by the National Audit Department.

“The initiative to invite the two agencies is in line with Sarawak Metro’s stance on welcoming the efforts of all relevant government authorities and agencies in conducting audits on the company’s current processes towards enhancing its standards and level of governance in line with its zero-tolerance policy against any form of corruption,” it said.

Sarawak Metro was informed of the National Audit Department’s intention to conduct an audit on the company on November 7.

The audit is expected to begin in mid-December.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Metro is currently in the process of attaining the Anti Bribery Management System (ABMS) ISO 37001:2016 certification.

The company has also recently completed the Stage 2 Certification Audit for its ABMS.

“This is just one of its latest initiatives and commitment in upholding the best governance practices whilst employing the highest ethical standards,” it added. — The Borneo Post