JOHOR BARU, Nov 30 — A total of 425 people from 127 families have been relocated to nine temporary flood relief centres (PPS) due to persistent rainfall in Johor.

Johor state secretary Tan Sri Azmi Rohani said the figures are as of 10am and involved the districts of Segamat and Tangkak.

He said the affected victims and families are currently taking shelter in nine PPS in the two districts that have been operating since yesterday.

Azmi, who is also the state disaster management committee (JPBN) chairman, said Kampung Parit Bengkok in Bukit Kepong, Tangkak recorded the highest number of flood victims, with 167 people from 50 families.

“The total flood victims in Tangkak is at 302 people involving 91 families who are currently placed at three PPS.

“In Segamat, the number of victims is at 123 people from 36 families that are being placed at six PPS,” he said in a statement today.

In Tangkak, three PPS were in operation, namely SK Bukit Rahmat, which recorded 167 victims from 50 families who were displaced from Kampung Parit Bengkok.

This is followed by SK Abdullah with 46 flood victims and Sekolah Agama Bandar with 89.

In Segamat, six PPS were in operation, where the Kampung Paya Lebar community hall sheltered 13 victims; Kampung Bukit Tunggal community hall (10); Kampung Jabi community hall (eight); Kampung Batu Badak community hall (40); Tasek community and town hall (40) and Kampung Awat community centre (12).

Meanwhile, Azmi said three rivers in the state were reported to have exceeded the danger levels.

“Sungai Tangkak in Kampung Seri Ma’amor recorded 4.32 metres, that exceeded the 4m danger level.

“Sungai Lenik in Batu Pahat recorded 6.50m exceeding its 6m danger level and Sungai Kahang in Kluang was at 14.77m where it is above its 14.50m danger level,” he said.

In addition, four other rivers in Johor have recorded water levels above the warning levels.

The rivers are Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, Segamat; Sungai Kesang in Tangkak; Sungai Muar at the Kampung Tekam jetty and Sungai Tebrau in Johor Baru.

Johor is among several states nationwide that are hit by floods following constant heavy rains in the past few days.

Earlier, it was reported that the flood situation in seven states worsened this morning, with the number of evacuees in PPS surpassing 120,000, compared to 106,505 reported last night.