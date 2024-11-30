KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The number of flood victims in eight affected states continues to rise, while in Perak it remains unchanged, and as of 8 pm last night, the total number of evacuees taking shelter in temporary relief centres (PPS) stands at 106,505.

In Kelantan, the number of victims rose to 72,360 people placed in 261 PPS tonight compared to 65,993 people last evening.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Disaster Info Portal, the Pasir Mas district recorded the highest number of victims, with 23,680 people in 58 relief centres, followed by Tumpat (12,888 victims, 26 PPS); Kota Bharu (10,095 victims, 42 PPS); Kuala Krai (5,606 victims, 41 PPS); Tanah Merah (4,727 victims, 2 7PPS); and Bachok. (3,041 victims, 11 PPS).

Other affected districts include Pasir Puteh (7,333 victims, 31 PPS); Machang (4,580 victims, 21 PPS); Jeli (379 victims, three PPS); and Gua Musang. (31 victims, one PPS).

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department’s (DID) official flood information portal reported that several major rivers in Kelantan had recorded readings exceeding the danger level as of tonight, including the Sungai Lanas in Jeli with a reading of 29.74 metres (m) and Sungai Kelantan at the Tambatan Diraja with a reading of 5.53 m.

In Terengganu, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said in a statement that the number of flood victims has increased to 24,754 tonight compared to 22,511 people last evening.

Besut recorded 11,842 victims taking shelter in 107 PPS, followed by Setiu (5,141 victims, 50 PPS), Hulu Terengganu (4,666 victims, 53 PPS), Kemaman (1,455 victims, 15 PPS), Dungun (880 victims, 21 PPS), Marang (564 victims, nine PPS), and Kuala Nerus. (206 victims, four PPS).

Meanwhile, the Terengganu DID had issued an early warning regarding the rise in water levels, including the Sungai Besut basin; Sungai Kampung La basin in Besut and Sungai Chalok basin in Setiu.

In this regard, low-lying areas and those near rivers are at risk of flooding again, according to a statement from the Terengganu DID.

In Kedah, state Civil Defence Force deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said that as of 8 pm last night, the number of flood victims rose to 6,037 people compared to 5,701 people last evening, with 49 PPS operating in Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Kota Setar, Sik, Pokok Sena and Kuala Muda.

In Johor, the number of flood victims also recorded an increase, with 305 people as of 8 pm last night compared to 184 people at 4 pm, with six PPS operating in the Segamat and Tangkak areas. While in Melaka, the number of victims continued to rise to 167 victims from 46 families at 8 pm last night from 84 victims last evening.

In Selangor, two PPS are still operational in Klang, with an increase in the number of victims taking shelter in the PPS, totalling 487 people from 111 families as of tonight, compared to 312 people from 77 families last evening.

In Negeri Sembilan, the JKM Disaster Information website reported that the number of flood victims continues to rise to 2,000 people from 544 families who have been placed in 21 PPS centres covering four districts, namely Kuala Pilah, Tampin, Jempol and Port Dickson as of 8 pm last night.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said in a statement that his team has coordinated assistance for all flood victims together with the relevant agencies, in addition to advising them not to return home until they receive notification from the authorities.

In Perlis, the number of flood victims has increased to 496 people from 144 families as of 8 pm last night, compared to 485 people from 143 families earlier last evening, with all of them placed in four relief centres covering the districts of Arau, Padang Besar and Kangar.

In Perak, the flood situation remains the same since 4 pm, with the number of victims remaining at 20 people involving seven families who are being housed at the PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Haji Aman, Kerian, as of 8 pm last night.

Meanwhile, the latest report on disaster incidents across the country released by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) tonight reported three deaths, with two of them in Kelantan, namely in Pasir Puteh and Machang, while the other one was in Besut, Terengganu. — Bernama