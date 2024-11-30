KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The flood situation in seven states this morning worsened, with the number of evacuees in temporary evacuation centres (PPS) surpassing 120,000, compared to 106,505 reported last night.

According to state news agency Bernama, the number of flood victims in Terengganu increased by over 10,000 within 12 hours, with the latest data from the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) recording 35,124 victims as of 8 AM, compared to 24,752 at 8 PM last night.

Kuala Terengganu became the latest district affected, with 869 victims from 230 families seeking shelter in four PPS: Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Nilam, SK Paloh, SK Banggol Peradong, and SK Atas Tol.

The latest data also showed an increase in flood victims in Besut, the worst-hit district, with 13,930 people housed in 117 PPS, followed by Setiu (5,950 victims, 53 PPS), Hulu Terengganu (5,942 victims, 63 PPS), Kemaman (3,701 victims, 33 PPS), and Dungun (3,492 victims, 44 PPS).

Apart from Kuala Terengganu, two districts recorded fewer than 1,000 victims: Marang with 679 victims in nine PPS and Kuala Nerus with 561 victims in five PPS.

Meanwhile, water level readings from 20 stations across all districts indicate hazardous levels, according to the InfoBanjir portal.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims rose to 80,640 from 25,042 families housed in 279 PPS as of 7:30 AM, compared to 72,360 reported last night.

Data from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info Portal showed the highest number of victims in Pasir Mas with 24,890, followed by Tumpat (13,429), Kota Baru (10,885), Pasir Puteh (8,372), and Kuala Krai (5,865).

Other districts recorded 5,734 victims in Machang, 5,592 in Bachok, 4,837 in Tanah Merah, 1,005 in Jeli, and 10 in Gua Musang, while nine major rivers in the state remain above dangerous levels, according to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage InfoBanjir portal.

In Kedah, flood victims increased to 7,911 from 2,420 families across 50 PPS as of 8 AM, compared to 6,037 victims from 1,850 families last night.

In Negeri Sembilan, JKM reported 2,174 flood victims from 615 families in 22 PPS across four districts: Kuala Pilah, Tampin, Jempol, and Port Dickson, with most victims being 1,526 adults, 611 children, and 40 infants. Other states such as Perlis, Johor, Melaka, Perak, and Selangor saw fluctuations in their flood situation, with evacuees increasing in some areas and slightly decreasing in others.