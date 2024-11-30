SHAH ALAM, Nov 30 — As Muhammad Hilman Idham assumes leadership of Parti Pribumi Bersatu's Armada, members have praised his leadership style, drawing comparisons with his predecessors.

Hilman, also the Gombak Setia assemblyman, took the helm of the youth wing following his victory in the recent party elections.

“I see that every previous Armada leader had their strengths, but Hilman is more structured,” an Armada national Exco member, Ad Adib Shaharuddin told Malay Mail.

Ad Adib said Hilman is more attuned to Malaysian politics as compared to the first and second Armada chiefs, Muar MP Syed Saddiq and Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

“Given that he studied in Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and he was an intern to the current Indonesian president, he knows the local politics more,” he said.

Aziman Hadi Nazri, an Armada supreme council member, said that each leader has their own unique strengths.

“For example, if we look at Syed Saddiq, he has a large following and has brought significant change to youth in terms of political awareness. Syed Saddiq has highlighted and translated political literature for young people.

“But as for Hilman, he can reach all groups, not just the Malay community, but also international audiences,” he said.

Aziman pointed out that Hilman’s experience in PKR’s youth wing will bring Armada the spirit of togetherness.

“His experience shows that he does not create barriers that we need to break down to engage with him,” he said.

Former Armada information chief, Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir, said Hilman has far more experience stepping in as Armada chief compared to the two previous leaders.

“The best part is, he has far more experience, especially from his time as a student activist. Syed Saddiq was more of a challenger; he entered through debating, but he never led any organisations. Saddiq went from being a debater straight into becoming a fellow for Nancy Shukri, but he never led any association or organisation. However, Alhamdulillah, he proved to be a visionary, so that’s good.

“Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, on the other hand, was more of a follower, a thinker, a philosopher type. That’s him but this kind of philosophical mindset is present in Hilman as well; he has both,” he said.

The current Kota Siputeh assemblyman believes that Hilman has the potential to elevate Armada to new heights.

“I truly believe this because of his experience, his management skills, and his idealistic mindset like Syed Saddiq, and he truly has the experience from both sides, and that’s the great thing about him,” he said.

Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim witnessed Hilman’s first action as Armada chief yesterday during the youth wing’s convention here.

“There had never been a setup like that before. That was the first time Armada had such a setup.

“I’ve been in Armada for a long time, and I never thought of a setup like that and his organisational structure for the wing is the first truly clear one on who is responsible for what,” he said.

In his policy speech yesterday, Hilman pledged that under his leadership, Armada would remain loyal and steadfast to the party president until the coalition regains power and forms the government once again.