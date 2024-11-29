AMSTERDAM, Nov 29 — Dublin-based aircraft-leasing company Avolon announced on Friday the delivery of the first of 20 Airbus A330neo aircraft that are to be leased to the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines.

The aircraft was delivered at Airbus’ Delivery Centre in Toulouse, the company said, adding that the remaining aircraft will be delivered by 2028, reported German news agency dpa.

The transaction was first announced in August 2022, comprising the placement of 10 A330neo aircraft from Avolon’s orderbook and 10 A330neo aircraft to be acquired from MAG via sale and leaseback.

Rolls-Royce’s Trent 7000 engine powers the A330neo and is delivering market-leading reliability. — Bernama-dpa