KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Close to 5,000 residents in villages including Kampung Pasir Kelang, Kampung Sungai Taku, and Kampung Buyong near Kuala Krai, Kelantan, are currently isolated after ferry services were suspended over rising river levels at Sungai Kelantan there.

According to New Straits Times, boat driver Muhamad Daniel Rusli, 22, said the river is a crucial route for residents on the opposite bank to access Kuala Krai town.

He also noted that four village roads were submerged under three meters of water, further isolating residents who now depend on the ferry to leave the affected area.

Muhamad Daniel said he was continuing to operate despite the suspension so that those in emergency could still have some way to get across.

“I only provide ferry services during critical times, such as for pregnant women or sick individuals who need urgent medical attention,” he was quoted as saying.

Kelantan has been the state hit hardest today by the monsoonal floods, with 59,232 people moved to 221 temporary relief centres as of this morning.

This year’s annual floods is threatening to be the worst in recent years, due to unusual weather phenomenons.

