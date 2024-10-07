KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The inter-monsoon phase in Malaysia has brought about increased storms in the country that has already caused flooding and displaced thousands in the country.

Last week, nearly 2,000 had to evacuate their homes across Selangor, along with hundreds of others in Kedah and Perak.

With climate experts predicting that the La Nina phenomenon could arrive for an unprecedented fourth straight year, the risks of severe floods in Malaysia will be elevated, potentially affecting even communities that were previously spared.

This is what to do to protect yourself and your loved ones as best you can from the potential weather disaster.

Be informed

Floods, especially flash floods, can occur very quickly and can catch out those who only start preparing when heavy rain is already pouring.

Stay updated on flood risks through weather alerts issued on television, radio, online news portals, and social media. Knowing when heavy rain could occur will give you valuable time to respond.

Find out if there are warning systems in place for your area, which could be as simple as your neighbourhood chat group, to get early information from others directly in your vicinity.

To be even more current with flood risks, consider downloading apps like myCuaca (Android, iOS), RakanMET (Android, iOS), and MyPublic Infobanjir (Android, iOS) for the latest weather information.

If you are in a location that is at risk of flooding, check where the temporary flood shelters will open in your area by visiting the Social Welfare Department's InfoBencana portal.

You should also ensure that your escape routes to safe locations are clear and unobstructed by checking the Public Works Department website or calling their hotline at 03-2610 7727. In the event of road closures, the department will also be able provide alternative routes.

Tents are seen at a temporary evacuation shelter (PPS) in Pokok Sena, Kedah, on September 21, 2024. — Bernama pic

Be prepared

Draw up an evacuation early and together with your household if you are at risk of severe floods, as it will be too late to do so once the water rises.

Document your belongings for property insurance purposes if you have flood coverage and keep a copy of your policy for reference.

Your evacuation plan should include:

Shelter locations

Safe evacuation routes

A communication plan including backup methods of contact

Evacuation triggers

Emergency kits

In your emergency kit, you should have:

At least two days’ clean drinking water and non-perishable food

Essential medications and a first aid kit

Important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc) in a waterproof bag

A physical copy of emergency contact details

Power banks and chargers for your electronic devices

Flashlights and extra batteries

Spare keys for your home and car

If your household has very young or very old members, or others in need of special assistance, decide early who will be responsible for their evacuation. If possible, also inform a neighbour who may be able to assist in the event you cannot reach home in time.

If you have pets, move them to a higher level in your house to prevent them from being swept away, as evacuation centres do not allow animals for health reasons.

Turn off all utility switches to avoid electrical hazards. Floodwaters can cause electrical shorts or fires, so switching off power reduces the risk of electrocution and protects your appliances from damage.

A file photograph shows an aid worker approaching a senior citizen who refused to evacuate during the floods at Kampung Alor Melintang, near Sungai Baru in Alor Setar, Kedah on September 22, 2024. — Bernama pic

When floods hit

If you were able to execute your evacuation plan, then stay put until the authorities announce that it is safe for you to return home.

In the event you could not evacuate in time, immediately seek higher ground that can be approached safely. Do not attempt to save valuables or furniture.

Do not venture into flood waters needlessly. The murkiness can mask dangerous depths or hazards.

Do not enter fast flowing waters as the current can easily sweep you away.

Do not play in the flood waters or drink from it, as it is very likely to be contaminated and have waterborne diseases.

Flood victims should provide the following details to first responders: name, address, phone number, medical condition, and any special needs.

If you cannot locate a family member, lodge a police report at the nearest station or seek help from the Malaysian Red Crescent by calling 03-2143 6122, 03-2143 7122, or 03-2143 8122.

Always obey authorities’ instructions during emergencies and do not return home until advised.

A resident cleans his house after flash floods hit in Taman Saujana Aman, Kuala Selangor on October 4, 2024. — Bernama pic

After the floods

Once authorities declare it safe to return home, be cautious when entering your property in the event it was flooded as there could be hidden hazards. Remember that floodwater is highly contaminated, and consume bottled water until utilities are declared safe.

For safety during the cleaning process, consider the following:

Wear boots, gloves, and long pants for protection.

Do not turn on electrical items if they are wet.

Clean and disinfect all cooking and eating utensils before use.

Open windows and doors to improve ventilation and dry out your home.

Dispose of all food and drinks contaminated with floodwater.

Ensure children do not play in or near floodwater.

To check the restoration power to your home, contact Tenaga Nasional Berhad via SMS at 15454. For water, reach out to your water utility firm.