IPOH, Nov 26 — Police are tracking down a group of men suspected of committing armed robbery against two men and making off with jewellery worth an estimated RM1.54 million in an incident here today.

Acting Perak police chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat said they received information regarding the incident at about 9.30 am, adding that the machete-wielding and masked suspects fled in three vehicles — a white Volvo, a brown BMW and a black Toyota Estima.

“During the incident, the two victims had just exited a business premises carrying two bags containing jewellery weighing an estimated 4.1 kilogrammes (kg) worth about RM1.54 million.

“When the victims wanted to keep the bags in the car boot, the suspects rammed into the back of their car before robbing them,” he said in a statement today.

He said several people saw and recorded the incident and, based on preliminary investigations, police found that the suspects used fake registration number plates.

Zulkafli said the case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.

He urged those with information regarding the incident to go to the nearest police station to assist in investigations. — Bernama