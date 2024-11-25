SEOUL, Nov 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here yesterday for a three-day official visit to South Korea to further strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and South Korea.

Both countries will be celebrating the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2025.

The special aircraft carrying Anwar touched down at Seoul Air Base at about 9.55 pm (8.55 pm Malaysian time), where he was received by South Korea’s Public Affairs Ministry spokesman and Deputy Minister, Lee Jaewoong, Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Yeo Seung Bae and Malaysian Ambassador to South Korea Datuk Mohd Zamruni Khalid.

Anwar was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang, Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and senior government officials.

The Prime Minister was later accorded an official welcome at the air base.

According to Mohd Zamruni, the visit is at the invitation of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

“On Monday, the Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with President Yoon at the Yongsan Presidential Office.

“Both leaders will take stock of Malaysia-Republic of Korea bilateral relations that have significantly progressed, both in scope and substance, since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1960.

“They are also expected to discuss regional and international issues of mutual concern, and exchange views on Malaysia’s Chairmanship of Asean and the Republic of Korea’s Chairmanship of APEC, both in 2025,” he said.

The two leaders will also witness the exchange of three Memoranda of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Higher Education, Cooperation in the Field of Carbon Capture and Storage and Cooperation in Cooperative Approaches Under Article 6, Paragraph 2 of the Paris Agreement.

Another key highlight of the official visit is the Malaysia-Republic of Korea Business Forum and one-on-one meetings with Korean Conglomerates, in which the Prime Minister will engage with prominent business leaders to explore economic opportunities in Malaysia.

The curated session will provide insights into Malaysia’s strategic priorities and initiatives, focusing on economic and fiscal growth, as well as trade and investment opportunities.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will also deliver a special address titled “Strategic Partners in a Complex World: Malaysia, Korea, and the Future of Asia” at Seoul National University. — Bernama