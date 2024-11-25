KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The government needs to amend certain acts before the Multi Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) toll payment system is implemented to prevent an increase in highway users who evade paying tolls.

Deputy Minister of Works Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that so far the number of users who do not pay tolls is 0.01 per cent, among them due to tailgaiting.

“Toll barriers are a form of control if anyone who does not pay can be clearly seen... but if there is a toll system without toll houses like now, then those who do not pay tolls will increase, so now we have to amend the act on how (or) who has to pay (if) they evade paying tolls?” he said.

He was responding to a supplementary question by Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan (PN-Permatang Pauh) on the latest status of the implementation of the MLFF, during a question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat.

At the same time, Ahmad said the decision on the use of MLFF would be finalised on Dec 16 based on the agreement that had been set.

To date, he said 20 highway concessionaires are in negotiations while 13 more have yet to agree to use the system.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said to ensure that the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system on highways runs smoothly, concessionaires have carried out fine-tuning work more frequently on toll lanes, as well as making announcements to users to ensure their e-wallet balance is sufficient.

To date, he said there are 580 out of 2,348 toll lanes that use RFID and the need to add more lanes that use the system is monitored from time to time.

He was responding to Muhammad Fawwaz’s original question on efforts to resolve the inefficiency of the RFID system and whether the government plans to standardise the toll payment system nationwide. — Bernama