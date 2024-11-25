KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — National DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) assistant publicity secretary Syaheera Ghaffar yesterday criticised a proposal to restrict women from performing in public, calling it a regressive move that undermines women’s freedoms.

Syaheera was responding to a suggestion by Ladang assemblywoman Zuraida Md Noor during the 15th Terengganu Legislative Assembly sitting on Nov 19.

Zuraida had proposed that only prepubescent schoolgirls be allowed to perform in public as part of efforts to strengthen enforcement of the state’s guidelines on entertainment, cultural performances, tourism, and sports.

“If our young girls are prevented from exploring their interests, talents, and potential from an early age, how can we address the gender inequality that persists today?” Syaheera said in a statement.

She added that such a proposal would hinder the emergence of more women in public platforms, which are crucial for inspiring future generations.

“As a female leader, Zuraida holds a significant responsibility to propose and shape policies free of gender bias, stereotypes, and negative stigma against women. Her position carries the weight of promoting a progressive society,” she said.

Syaheera expressed hope that women leaders across political divides would champion policies that narrow gender disparities in various fields and foster a fairer society that aligns with modern advancements.

“The journey towards a borderless world requires us to create a more balanced and equitable environment for women to thrive,” she added.

The Terengganu state government has yet to indicate whether Zuraida’s proposal will be formally adopted.

Zuraida said it was a step to improve the enforcement of the guidelines on entertainment, cultural performances, tourism, and sports in Terengganu.