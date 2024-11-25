KOTA KINABALU, Nov 25 — Plastic pollution in Sabah is now becoming increasingly serious and is having a negative impact on the state’s image as a world-class tourism destination, said Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Joachim Gunsalam.

He said concerted efforts including strengthening and improving relevant laws and policies needed to be made to address the problem effectively.

He said the issue of plastic pollution is not just a problem abroad, and Sabah is no exception to facing the same problems and impacts.

“Plastic pollution threatens the environment and has a profound impact on every aspect of life, including the health of the ecosystem and the well-being of the community.

“Concerns over the increase in plastic pollution are not only a global issue but also have a serious impact on the state of Sabah,” he said in his speech at the opening of the “No plastic in Nature” symposium here today.

Joachim, who is also the Minister of Local Government and Housing, said many areas in Sabah, including Mount Kinabalu, which were once clean, are now polluted with waste.

“In the ocean, plastic floats and covers coral reefs, while our beaches and islands are filled with plastic,” he said.

He said that solving plastic pollution requires the cooperation of all parties, including the government, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the private sector and other stakeholders.

He also praised the organisation of the symposium which is a platform for stakeholders to share information, views and initiatives related to plastic management. — Bernama