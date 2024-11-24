KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) today launched the new National Children’s Policy to ensure that children’s voices are heard and considered in every decision affecting their future.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the policy is a step towards reinforcing efforts to safeguard children’s welfare, focusing on protection from violence, exploitation, and neglect.

“In addition, it focuses on holistic development in terms of physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual aspects, as well as meaningful participation of children in decision-making processes that affect their lives,” she said in her speech at the 2024 National Children’s Day celebration themed ‘Hear Our Voices’ here.

The event was launched by the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Through four key objectives, the policy, Nancy added, aims to nurture balanced individuals with excellent character, progressiveness, and noble values towards the well-being of Malaysia.

Regarding the work structure of the Child Development Department (JPKK), established by the ministry to enhance child protection and welfare, Nancy said the department’s staff would be increased annually until 2026 to ensure it is recognised as an independent operational department.

She also said that since Malaysia ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) in 1995, various initiatives have been implemented to protect the rights and well-being of children, including improving the existing Child Act 2001 to provide more comprehensive protection.

Meanwhile, in her speech, Dr Wan Azizah reminded parents to play their part in educating and monitoring their children, even amidst busy work schedules, to ensure they are nurtured with positive values and proper ethics.

“Everyone must play a role in ensuring that children are always protected from any form of abuse, neglect, or maltreatment. We must report immediately to the authorities if there are any risky cases or suspicious situations.

“Parents or guardians, if you face any problems, seek help from the relevant authorities. Do not wait,” she said.

A total of seven special awards were given to children who made extraordinary contributions in their respective fields at the event, which was attended by around 600 children.

Additionally, 15 selected companies that implemented corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes to support children’s welfare were also honoured with awards and certificates of appreciation. — Bernama