SARIKEI, Nov 22 — Police revealed that an accident that resulted in eight deaths and two injuries here today occurred when a Perodua Alza MPV vehicle fled from the inspection of a Police patrol car.

Sarikei Police Chief Acting Supt Aswandy Anis, in a statement tonight, said the Perodua Alza, driven by a local with seven Indonesian passengers, had entered the opposite lane at the Simpang Bulat diversion.

He said that when the Perodua Alza, which was being chased by the police vehicle, reached the Sungai Nyelong Bridge of the Pan Borneo Highway, it collided with an oncoming Hilux four-wheel drive with two occupants.

“As a result of this accident, the driver and passengers of the Perodua Alza were confirmed dead at the scene by the medical officers of Sarikei Hospital, while the driver and passenger of the Hilux sustained minor injuries,” he said.

The incident happened at KM448 Jalan Betong/Sarikei/Meradong at 2.50 pm.

The bodies of all the victims were taken to the Sarikei Hospital for post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Sec 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The police urged people with information about the incident to contact traffic investigating officer Insp Ahmad Mustaqim Idris at 010-4427240 or any nearby police station.

He advised road users to obey traffic laws to ensure their own safety as well as other road users. — Bernama