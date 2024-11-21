KOTA KINABALU, Nov 21 — The Sabah Health Department (JKNS) will increase efforts to identify mental health issues among public healthcare workers following the death of a 30-year-old pathologist doctor in Lahad Datu, said Datuk Flovia Ng

The assistant minister for community development and people’s well-being said the state department conducted an internal investigation on September 3 over the incident from August 29, with the findings sent to the Health Ministry.

“To address and prevent similar issues in the future, JKNS will continue monitoring working conditions in hospitals and health facilities statewide to identify issues related to work stress and bullying among healthcare workers.

“Efforts to improve work stress management and enhance mental well-being support for staff will also be strengthened,” she said to a question by Sekong assemblyman Alias Sani.

An independent six-member special task force chaired by former director-general of Public Service Department Tan Sri Borhan Dollah was announced on October 10 to look into the incident and circumstances surrounding the death.

The task force has been given a period of three months to present the findings of their investigation which includes the work culture at Hospital Lahad Datu, identifying any bullying behaviour and recommend improvements to prevent and address bullying in healthcare facilities.

Dr was found dead at her rented house in Lahad Datu. Her family members had made public pleas for investigations on her death, alleging long hours and bullying behaviour contributed to her death.

When pressed on why the health department did not make a statement on Dr Tay’s death previously, Ng suggested that this could have been out of prudence.

“The issue is very sensitive, maybe the health ministry was being cautious and did not want to rush into making a statement,” she said.