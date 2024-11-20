KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is prepared to review proposals for the installation of real-time monitoring systems and closed-circuit television (CCTV) in heavy vehicles to monitor driver behaviour.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the MOT welcomes suggestions from various parties to enhance road safety measures.

However, he stressed that any proposal to instal monitoring equipment must consider cost implications, effectiveness, practicality and industry suitability.

“When mandating the installation of any technology or device, comprehensive considerations involving all stakeholders are required. We will engage with experts and stakeholders regarding this proposal,” he told a press conference at Parliament building today.

Bernama previously reported calls and suggestions from automotive experts to implement real-time monitoring systems to oversee the behaviour of heavy vehicle drivers, particularly lorry drivers, as a measure to reduce accidents caused by human factors.

The use of technology such as GPS tracking allows fleet managers to receive real-time feedback on driving performance, including speed, braking patterns and overall driving habits, thereby reducing accidents linked to driver negligence.

According to data released by the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department on Nov 15, small lorries, trailers and container lorries were the highest contributors to accidents involving commercial vehicles from January to September, with 168 cases recorded. — Bernama