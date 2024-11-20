KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The teenage boy who tragically died after being electrocuted while charging his phone on an express bus was the victim of faulty electrical wiring, Transport Minister Anthony Loke revealed today.

He said that the wiring on the bus was improperly connected, causing a fatal electrical surge when the teenager plugged in his phone.

“The wiring connection from the bus’ distribution board (DB) to that particular socket was done in reverse. We found this during the investigation into the incident, and this is part of the early findings from the special task force,” Loke said.

“The high voltage flowed into the victim’s body due to this, and that is why we’ve called for all buses to stop the use of any three-pin sockets on board,” he added.

During inspections of other buses from the company, investigators found similar wiring issues on another bus, prompting the suspension of the operator’s entire fleet.

Following this incident, Loke said the ministry and relevant authorities are working to establish proper guidelines for electrical and wiring systems on buses.

Currently, buses are required to meet mechanical and structural standards, but there are no regulations for onboard wiring.

“Until these measures are implemented, we urge all bus operators to stop using the sockets. If you want to use them, the onboard system must be approved by someone accredited or by the Energy Commission,” he said.

“We are engaging with all stakeholders and industry players and will need around six months to prepare the guidelines,” he added.

The tragedy occurred two weeks ago when the teenager was reportedly electrocuted while attempting to charge his phone using a socket on an express bus at Penang Sentral, Penang.

Preliminary investigations revealed burn marks on his left fingers, believed to be caused by the electrocution. His charging cable was found to have melted, and his phone was overheating.

According to the bus driver, the victim boarded the bus bound for Kuala Lumpur Sentral at 6pm.

Approximately 10 minutes later, a passenger alerted the driver that the boy had screamed and was foaming at the mouth.

The driver immediately called for an ambulance, but the medical team that arrived pronounced the boy dead at the scene. His body was sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for an autopsy, which confirmed electrocution as the cause of death.