KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The MyJPJ mobile application will soon include a feature to notify users to renew their road tax, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Loke said this improvement is part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to digitalise Road Transport Department (JPJ) services under an initiative launched on February 10 last year, as reported by The Star.

“The ministry and JPJ remain committed to improving the MyJPJ app continuously to enhance online service delivery to the public,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

“This feature will be announced once it is fully developed and ready for use,” he added.

Since February 1 this year, users have been able to renew their road tax or motor vehicle licences (LKM) and driving licences (LMM) directly through the app.

Loke also highlighted the introduction of the “Share LKM” function, which addresses complaints about using vehicles owned by others by enabling owners to share their road tax digitally.

“JPJ plans to roll out improvements to the app in phases, prioritised based on necessity and cost,” he said.