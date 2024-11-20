KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — A man was hurt in a seven-vehicle crash at Kilometer 14.4 of the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) heading north, near the Subang to Damansara route last night

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said 10 firefighters from the Damansara Fire and Rescue Station were deployed in response to a call at 8.56pm.

“The accident involved seven vehicles: a Proton X70, Proton Saga, Toyota Camry, Mazda, Perodua Axia, and two Toyota Hilux vehicles.

“One male victim, a 36-year-old local, was trapped in a Toyota Camry but was successfully rescued by firefighters.

“The victim was then handed over to the Health Ministry’s medical team for further action,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

The incident also caused traffic congestion extending nearly four kilometres heading north.