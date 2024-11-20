KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Two Chinese nationals and 14 local men were arrested for their alleged involvement in a gang robbery at a factory in Telok Panglima Garang, Kuala Langat.

Kuala Langat deputy district police chief DSP Mohd Sufian Amin said the suspects allegedly seized metal scraps from the factory and forcibly loaded them onto a lorry in the Nov 9 incident.

“Later that day, around 3.30pm, a team from the Kuala Langat Criminal Investigation Division, together with the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division, detained 14 local men and 2 Chinese nationals aged between 30 and 50 years.

“Police also seized a pistol with 20 live bullets, a machete, a car, and a lorry carrying the stolen metal scraps,” he said in a statement today.

All 16 suspects have been remanded for three days, from November 10 to November 12, at the Banting Police Station for further investigations.

Police have opened a case for gang robbery under Section 395 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.

The suspects also face charges under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment and whipping.

Authorities are continuing their investigations to determine the extent of the suspects’ involvement in the robbery.