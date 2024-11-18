KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo unveiled today plans to develop policies and cost-effective solutions to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in their digital transformation journey.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development or Kuskop, the body overseeing SMEs, Gobind said Putrajaya wants to both enable SMEs to integrate technology effectively and ensuring they can afford to do so.

“We’ve had meetings with them where proposals were brought forth, and I am in the process of discussion with several other parties regarding this aspect.

“This will lead to a decision by year’s end on how we can move forward with this,” he told reporters after the launch of TalentCorp’s latest study on digitalisation and AI in the workforce.

Gobind noted that many SMEs struggle to keep up with rapid technological advancements, and his ministry is working to address this by developing a comprehensive framework to guide digital adoption.

Apart from that, Gobind also placed strong emphasis on talent development, highlighting the need to equip Malaysia’s workforce with the skills necessary for a digital and AI-driven future.

“Digitalisation isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity. We need to make sure no SME is left behind as we move towards a more connected and tech-driven economy,” he said.

“We must prepare our people for what’s coming. Without a skilled workforce, the technology itself won’t create value. Our aim is to ensure Malaysians are ready to tackle the demands of a digital economy,” Gobind stressed.

The policy framework, set to be finalised by the end of the year and launched on 12 December, includes several key initiatives.

Among them is the MyMahir platform, a “living document” designed to gather input from all sectors about the challenges of digitalisation and readiness.

Another major highlight is the establishment of a National AI Office, which will oversee policies and initiatives to facilitate artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and workforce preparation.