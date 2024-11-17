KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Police have detained a foreigner for severely injuring a local mann including gouging out his left eyeball in a fight at Jalan Ara Kuda, Tasek Gelugor, yesterday.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the 28-year-old man was arrested following the altercation at around 2 pm.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the 52-year-old victim had allegedly provoked the suspect, leading the foreign national to assault and injure both of the victim’s eyes,” he said was quoted as saying by national news agency Bernama today.

He said the victim was sent to Hospital Kepala Batas for treatment and remains in critical condition.

The case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, which is punishable by up to seven years’ imprisonment.

He further said that the foreigner has been remanded for the investigation.