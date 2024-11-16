KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — Sabah state public civil servants, including contract, open vote and daily paid workers will receive Special Financial Assistance equivalent to one month’s salary, or a minimum of RM3,000 in January 2025.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun also said that the Sabah government will also implement two phases of salary revision, following the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement on the salary revision for federal civil servants last September.

“In order to safeguard the welfare of civil servants and to ensure their morale remain at optimal level, therefore, in line with the Prime Minister’s announcement on the salary revision for federal civil servants last September, the state government will also revise the salary rates of civil servants, including contract, open vote and daily paid workers.

“The Sabah government will implement the salary revision in two phases. The first in December this year, and the second in 2026.

“This revision, with a total financial implication of RM149 million, reflects the government’s commitment to reduce the people’s income gap, including civil servants.

“In addition to the salary revision, the Sabah government has agreed to provide Special Financial Assistance equivalent to one month’s salary, or a minimum of RM3,000, to all Sabah State public civil servants,” he said.

This Special Financial Assistance will benefit a total of 18,949 personnel, with a financial implication of RM68.48 million.

To ensure that state civil servants are consistently efficient, competent and highly skilled, Masidi also announced that the Sabah government will allocate RM16.09 million for development expenditure of human capital; allocate RM3.5 million in financial assistance specifically for State Public Service officers pursuing studies; allocate RM3 million for high-impact in-service training programmes and implement a comprehensive competency enhancement initiative across all service schemes. — The Borneo Post