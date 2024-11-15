IPOH, Nov 15 — A teenage boy told the High Court here today that he saw Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie in a critical condition, writhing in pain, after the collision that occurred on Dec 15 last year.

The 12th prosecution witness said he witnessed the incident while trying to assist the victim, after being instructed by senior police officer DSP Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, who had identified himself as a police officer as he stepped out of a Perodua Ativa car.

“The Malay man I saw was wearing a white T-shirt and black three-quarter pants. He came towards Zaharif and shouted at me, 'What are you looking at? What’s your problem? Help me lift him, I’m a police officer!' the witness recalled, describing his shock and fear after hearing those words.

However, the witness said when he attempted to help by supporting the victim, he only managed to walk a few steps before stopping and releasing Zaharif, as he was overwhelmed with fear due to the victim’s worsening condition.

The teenager added that when he returned to the spot where Muhammad Zaharif was lying at the junction of Jalan Taman Jati 1 to check on what had happened, he saw the victim writhing in pain, trying to rise but was held down by a man claiming to be the victim’s father.

“At that time, a crowd had gathered, including schoolchildren and members of the public, all looking on at the scene.

“I saw an elderly man wearing a red shirt, partially embracing and telling Zaharif, ‘it’s your father’... I recognised the man as Zaharif’s father because I often visited his father’s restaurant,” he said.

The teenager said this while reading his written testimony before Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet during the trial of Mohd Nazri, 44, who is accused of murdering Muhammad Zaharif Affendi, 17, at Jalan Taman Jati 1, near SMK Jati, between 11.45 am and 12.32 pm on Dec 15, 2023.

According to the witness, at the time of the incident, he had just left his class and was walking towards his mother’s parked car on the opposite side of the road near the scene of the collision.

During cross-examination by lawyer M. Athimulan, representing Mohd Nazri, the witness told the court he knew his mother had called an ambulance because he overheard her saying, “Can you come quickly? Someone is about to die.”

Athimulan then asked if the witness had heard the word “ambulance,” and the witness replied that he had not.

Meanwhile, the 13th prosecution witness, Zuraida Hassan, 46, the owner of the dashcam that recorded the collision between the Ativa car and the motorcycle, said she was on her way to pick up her child from SMK Jati when the incident occurred.

She said she realised the collision had occurred when she heard a loud crash as it passed her parked car by the roadside.

“I immediately got out of the car and called 999. At the same time, my child arrived and tried to help lift the student,” she said while reading her statement.

Zuraida also mentioned that while waiting for school session to end, she saw several students revving their motorcycles and riding in circles.

During cross-examination by Athimulan, the witness said about seven to eight students were revving their motorcycles and riding around the mosque and toward the school several times.

The trial continues today. — Bernama