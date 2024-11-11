KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — TCS Group Holdings Berhad (TCS), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, TCS Construction Sdn Bhd, confirmed today that no casualties occurred following the appearance of cracks at the J.Satine mixed development project, with initial findings suggesting the cause was unrelated to the company’s work.

TCS managing director Datuk Tee Chai Seng said the company is currently working closely with the project developer and consultants to identify the cause of the incidents.

“We are deeply concerned about the incident and we are working closely with the developer and consultants to determine the root cause. Thankfully, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

“We want to reiterate that health and safety have always been paramount in our projects,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, initial findings indicate that the cracks were not caused by the company, and the company is fully cooperating with authorities in their ongoing investigation.

He also assured stakeholders that rigorous safety standards have been maintained throughout the construction process.

“For all our projects, we are dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone involved, and to upholding the highest standards of quality and integrity,” he added.

On Saturday, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) issued a stop-work order following a complaint from PPR Wangsa Sari residents regarding an explosion at a condominium construction site in Wangsa Maju on November 7.

Reports indicated that the explosion was allegedly due to a structural failure in Block C of the development.

The stop-work order was issued by DBKL to the project consultants under Section 70B(2) of the Roads, Drains, and Buildings Act 1974 (Act 133).