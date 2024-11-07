JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 7 — The Malaysia-Singapore Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM) held a special meeting here today to discuss the progress of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

The meeting was co-chaired by Economic Minister Rafizi Ramli and Singapore’s Minister for National Development, Desmond Lee.

“The meeting discussed the draft JS-SEZ joint agreement, which Malaysia and Singapore will work towards signing during the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat that is likely to be held next month.

“The JS-SEZ aims to bring mutual benefits to businesses and people from both nations, including enhancing the flow of goods and people, improving the ease of doing business, and supporting talent development,” Rafizi and Lee said in a joint statement today.

Also present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Singapore’s Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.

The statement also said the JMCIM will work towards refreshing its organising structure in the coming year to better support the ambition and development of the initiative.

“The JMCIM looks forward to convening again in the first half of 2025 to sustain the positive momentum of bilateral collaboration,” the statement said.

In January, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, witnessed the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding on JS-SEZ between Malaysia and Singapore.

When tabling Budget 2025 last month, Anwar said that he would announce special incentives for the JS-SEZ by the end of this year. — Bernama