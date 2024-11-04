KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to visit the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) and officiate the Malaysia Pavilion, according to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade).

This year marks a milestone 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations, with Malaysia designated as the Guest of Honour at CIIE 2024, held from Nov 5 to 10, at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai, China.

Coordinated by Matrade, the Malaysia Pavilion aims to enhance exports of Malaysian products and services, providing a platform for Malaysian companies to gain visibility and explore growth in the Chinese market.

This year’s Pavilion will showcase 16 Malaysian exhibitors among 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries, supported by Matrade’s strategic partners: Bank of China (Malaysia) Bhd, Petronas and Seri Pajam Development Sdn Bhd.

Matrade chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz highlighted the agency’s commitment to empowering Malaysian exporters at prominent international trade events like CIIE.

“We are confident that Malaysia’s participation will bring significant value to both nations, fostering opportunities for innovation and strategic partnerships.

“Matrade’s involvement at CIIE underscores our commitment to establishing Malaysia as a preferred global sourcing hub,” he said in a statement.

Key sectors featured at the Malaysia Pavilion include electrical and electronics, agriculture, lifestyle, healthcare, and services such as ICT, e-commerce, creative content, business services, and logistics.

Participating companies will benefit from Matrade’s comprehensive support, including business matching, market intelligence, and media exposure, all aimed at boosting brand visibility and expanding market reach. — Bernama