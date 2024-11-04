KUALA KRAI, Nov 4 — A senior citizen was found dead in a house near Taman Orkid here by a member of the public on Saturday.

Kuala Krai district police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said the body of the 61-year-old man was found at 9.53 pm in the living room of the house.

“The condition of the body was bad. There was a foul odour as well as black liquid oozing (from the body). The investigation revealed that the man was not married and lived alone,” he said in a statement today.

“An examination of the body did not find any elements that could be linked to criminal activities.”

The body was sent to the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital here for a post-mortem. A detailed investigation of the case is still being carried out. — Bernama