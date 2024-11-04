KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — A bodyguard accused of assaulting a deaf e-hailing driver at a hotel in the city on May 28 is scheduled to face charges in court this morning.

Police confirmed to national daily Berita Harian that the individual is being charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

Earlier reports indicated that the e-hailing driver alleged he was attacked by a dignitary’s bodyguard in the hotel lobby. He later retracted his initial police report.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said that the driver filed a second report on May 28 to withdraw his first report made on the same day.

In the wake of this, police have recorded statements from 12 individuals to assist with the investigation, including the bodyguard involved and hotel staff present at the scene.

Additionally, statements were gathered from members of the Royal Malaysia Police’s Special Action Unit, the bodyguard’s team, the driver’s companion, a doctor, and a Grab operations director.