KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The Kelantan state government has emphasised that it has never banned the opening of cinemas.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Islamic Development, Da’wah, Information, and Community Relations exco, Mohd Asri Mat Daud said that operators must comply with strict conditions, including avoiding screenings in dark environments to prevent any inappropriate activities.

“The reality is that companies wanting to open cinemas in Kelantan have found their aspirations halted due to the strict conditions set, not because the state government has banned the opening of cinemas.

“Several companies have indeed expressed interest in opening cinemas in the state, but all have encountered difficulties in meeting the stipulated conditions,” he was quoted as saying.

Asri told the paper that the issue of cinemas is an old one and that the state government has provided numerous explanations in the past.

He added that among the other conditions highlighted in the circular for those wishing to open cinemas in Kelantan is compliance with the five daily prayer times, especially Maghrib and Isyak, due to the short interval between them.

The New Straits Times reported that Asri stated the government still offers an alternative option for filmmakers wishing to screen their works.

“Our alternative solution is to offer a large, spacious hall for film screenings, as was done during the preview of Duan Nago Bogho, directed by Sabri Yunus, previously,” he said.