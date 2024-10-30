PETALING JAYA, Oct 30 — Two-term Gombak Setia state assemblyman Muhammad Hilman Idham has been elected as the new Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth wing (Armada) chief for the 2024-2027 term.

Bersatu Election Committee (JPP) chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi said Muhammad Hilman garnered 1,888 votes, beating Akmal Zahin Zainal Zahir, who received 1,718 votes.

He (Muhammad Hilman) takes over the post from Machang member of parliament Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Faiz Rahmad won the Armada vice-chief post with 1,790 votes, defeating his two rivals, Izhar Shah Arif Shah and Ad Adib Shaharuddin, who obtained 1,287 and 490 votes respectively.

Muhamad Amerul Muhamad won the Armada permanent chairman position, whereas Mohd Firdaus Mohd Zaini was elected to the deputy’s post.

Abdul Azim said the wing’s leadership election was held at the Armada Bersatu conference last Saturday, attended by 9,076 delegates from 111 Armada divisions.

On the election of members for Bersatu’s Supreme Leadership Council (MPT) and for leadership posts at the party division level, he said it would be held simultaneously on Nov 2 at 175 party divisions nationwide.

On Oct 4, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin retained his Bersatu president’s post while the party’s secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, will fill the position of deputy president after they won uncontested the party’s two highest positions in the election for the 2024-2027 term.

Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin and Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi, who won the Srikandi chief and deputy chief posts respectively, also retained their posts unopposed.

Mas Ermieyati won after Srikandi incumbent chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun withdrew from contesting for the post. — Bernama