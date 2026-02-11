KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — A man detained by police on suspicion of killing his biological mother at Taman Sultan Abdul Halim, Jalan Tanjung Bendahara in Alor Setar, Kedah, on February 2 is set to be charged at the Magistrates’ Court today.

The 29-year-old suspect will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, Harian Metro reported.

The media previously reported that a woman was found dead with three stab wounds on her body at her home in Taman Sultan Abdul Halim, Jalan Tanjung Bendahara.

The victim was identified as Zahrullail Basir, 52, who worked as an operations executive at a bank in Alor Setar.

Following the incident, police arrested the 29-year-old man — who is also the victim’s son — on a tour bus while he was travelling to Selangor on the night after the incident.

Preliminary police investigations found that the suspect is believed to have had debts from an along (illegal moneylender) loan taken in Penang.