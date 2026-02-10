KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad has today said a total of 35 tuberculosis (TB) clusters remain active.

The 35 cases are part of the 88 (254 cases) that were reported last year, he said.

“As for 2026, up until February 7, 10 clusters have been reported, and all remain active,” Dzulkefly told Parliament during the Minister’s Question Time.

He was responding to Perikatan Nasional (PN) Kuala Langat MP Datuk Ahmad Yunus Hairi who asked for an update on the country’s TB cases and what are measures that have been taken to prevent spreading of TB.

Explaining the situation in Malaysia, Dzulkefly said the TB cluster distribution in 2025 was highest in Selangor, followed by Kelantan, Kedah and Sarawak.

For 2025, he said 35 of the 88 reported clusters remain active, involving Selangor (13 clusters, 37 cases), Kedah (six clusters, 13 cases), Sarawak (five clusters, 27 cases), Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (five clusters, 14 cases), Johor (three clusters, seven cases), Kelantan (two clusters, five cases) and Terengganu (one cluster, two cases).

For 2026, four clusters in Selangor involve 10 cases, as well as one cluster each in Johor involving 37 cases, Kedah (two cases), Kelantan (two cases), Pahang (four cases), Perlis (two cases) and Sabah (five cases).

On preventive measures, Dzulkefly said screening at high-risk institutions such as boarding schools, prisons and workers’ hostels is conducted based on the Tuberculosis Information System Manual (TBIS 2018), including symptom screening, clinical examinations, chest X-rays and sputum testing.

He said control measures include early anti-TB treatment for confirmed cases, screening and preventive treatment for close contacts, and daily treatment monitoring through Directly Observed Therapy (DOT).

He however warned against latent TB, whereby detection is harder, often the result of infection detection overlooked.

“But that said we have taken active measures and we will continue with these measures (to prevent further spreading),” he said.

When asked about the infection occurring in less populated townships, Dzulkefly said this was a wake up call that the infection could affect anyone, anywhere.

“With the latent TB, an individual may be positive of the infection but does now show any symptoms.

“As asked by the Pulai MP (Suhaizan Kayat), why Kota Tinggi (Johor) even though the area is not dense, that’s where we need to pay attention, as the infection is quite unique and when we studied why an index case sparked, this is due to immunity.

“Actually, TB can be everywhere, we may be exposed to it — I don’t want to alarm anyone — we may have the microbacteria, but it’s latent — meaning its quiet, and when something happens to us and our immunity drops rapidly this is when the microbacteria will flare up, hence why the case involving the 72-year-old Quran teacher (in Johor) which led to 903 contact cases stretching through three generations,” he said.

Dzulkefly hence reminded the importance of ground public health officers’ working efficiently to break the chain of transmission.

“I would like to express my gratitude to these officers on the ground, I want to thank the officers for their swift actions,” he said.