IPOH, Oct 26 — Police have recorded statements from 17 Chinese nationals involved in the International Guan Gong Cultural Festival who displayed foreign flags during a parade at Dataran Menara Condong in Teluk Intan yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said that approval from the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) was granted this afternoon, allowing the police to call in nine men and eight women to assist in the investigation.

“There is an order to investigate, so we will wait for the investigation paper to be submitted to the DPP for further action,” he told a press conference here today.

Azizi earlier confirmed that the parade, which saw the participants waving China flags and garnered attention on social media, did not comply with the pre-requisites under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

He further said that the police are working to identify other foreign flags displayed in the parade, noting that the viral video also showed flags from Thailand and Vietnam.

The parade, which also involved a procession of decorated floats, took place from 8 pm to 11.30 pm yesterday, with approximately 400 spectators.

Prior to this, the Guan Gong Cultural Association of Malaysia had apologised to all Malaysians for the incident during the festival.

Its chairman, Soon Boon Hua, said that the act of waving the flag of another country was never planned in the existing programme itinerary prepared by the organisers. — Bernama