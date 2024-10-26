KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is prepared to amend existing laws related to mental health to address cases where individuals deemed insane use the “mental health card” to avoid severe punishment.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said any amendment to the law would require careful examination.

He said this issue would be discussed further at MOH’s post-Cabinet meetings and referred to the ministry’s legal advisors.

“I think this is a moral corruption, an incident that may become more frequent and involve misuse of mental health claims. We certainly need to look into it closely,” he said.

He told reporters this after the opening of the Malaysia International Healthcare (MIH) Megatrends Conference 2024, which was officiated by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia here today.

Dzulkefly said MOH takes such cases seriously and would consider all aspects to get a comprehensive understanding of the issues involved.

Yesterday, an exclusive Bernama report titled “Are Mentally Ill Individuals ‘Immune’ to Laws and Punishment?” revealed public concern over crimes committed by individuals alleged to have mental health issues.

It raised the possibility of a lack of adequate justice for victims and their families, with the excuse that the perpetrator was not of sound mind.

This follows discontent over a recent incident where three students from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Dungun, Terengganu, died after being hit by a car driven by a woman.

The driver who caused the accident was allegedly mentally unstable or suffered from mental health issues. Such justifications are not new, as similar cases, even involving murder, have occurred in the past.

Meanwhile, Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said that mental health issues should not be used to justify committing crimes.

He emphasised that mental health should not serve as “proof of case”.

On another matter, Dzulkefly said food safety and quality programmes would be intensified to address hygiene and food safety issues in food premises, especially at mamak eateries.

Additionally, he said that field enforcement would be conducted frequently, alongside strengthening the BeBAs (Clean, Smoke-Free) campaign, which recognises clean and safe premises.

Regarding MIH Megatrends 2024, Dzulkefly noted that Malaysia is the first Asean country to lead this health conference in collaboration with the private sector.

He said MIH Megatrends will be highlighted at the Asean Health Ministers Meeting (AHMM) in 2025.

Dzulkefly added that as Malaysia prepares to chair Asean in 2025, hosting MIH Megatrends 2024 will further strengthen its reputation as a crucial platform for in-depth discussions, particularly on issues that could impact regional health policies and practices, such as sustainable healthcare financing and equitable access. — Bernama